Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) shares rose 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

