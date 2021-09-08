Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $177.91 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $177.91 million and approximately $14.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 178,568,763 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

