Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Cap of $492,940.04

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Gems has a market capitalization of $492,940.04 and approximately $687.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gems has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00170063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.29 or 0.00722836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043280 BTC.

About Gems

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.