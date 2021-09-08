General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,120,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 84,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.