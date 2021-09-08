General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 88,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,779,780 shares.The stock last traded at $58.50 and had previously closed at $56.79.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $27,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

