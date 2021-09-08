General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,155 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.37. 51,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,684,499. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

