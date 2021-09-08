Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,728.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:GCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 137,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,690. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

