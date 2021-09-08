Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Purchases $100,728.00 in Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:GCO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.49. 137,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,690. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.25.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2,840.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 127.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 860.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.