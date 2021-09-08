Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.17 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis.

GENI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GENI. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.