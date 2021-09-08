Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 41,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,259,597 shares.The stock last traded at $21.44 and had previously closed at $21.30.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $11,998,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $18,891,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,154,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,391,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

