GenSight Biologics (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Trading 53.3% Higher

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)’s stock price traded up 53.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

GenSight Biologics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

GenSight Biologics SA is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in research and development of novel therapies for mitochondrial and neurodegenerative. The company also provides ophthalmology services which develops products to restore eyesight to patients suffering from retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics was founded by Bernard Jacques Alex Gilly, Botond Roska, Jean Bennett, Connie Cepko, Luk H.

