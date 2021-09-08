GeoCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $957,029.88 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000655 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $957,029.88 and approximately $667.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.03 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.90 or 1.00326238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00049395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00066567 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.