GeyserCoin (GSR) 1-Day Volume Tops $9.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0593 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $93,575.48 and $9.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97,248.52 or 2.09851836 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,578,045 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.