GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Upgraded at TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$43.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

