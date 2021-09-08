GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Achieves Market Cap of $2.66 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $21.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00058533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00170688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.61 or 0.00719661 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,960,780 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

