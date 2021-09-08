Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 215.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

