Gibson Energy’s (GEI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.54.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,601. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.98.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.