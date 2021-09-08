Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.23 Million

Brokerages expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report sales of $16.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.69 million and the lowest is $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $11.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $67.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.41 million to $71.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $65.34 million, with estimates ranging from $63.63 million to $68.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

