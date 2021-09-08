Glass Houses Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLHA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 1,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64.

Get Glass Houses Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,772,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,924,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass Houses Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.