GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 299.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

