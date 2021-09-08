Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.04

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 3406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 67.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 154,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 44.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 55,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.