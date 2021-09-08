Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.36% of Global Water Resources worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 433,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 154,452 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Global Water Resources by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.00. 252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,729. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.40 million, a PE ratio of 166.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 322.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,902 shares of company stock worth $96,856. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

