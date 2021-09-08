Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 477,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,023,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

