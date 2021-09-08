GMS (NYSE:GMS) Shares Up 3.4% After Insider Buying Activity

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.97. 472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 219,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.27.

Specifically, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 113,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.17 per share, with a total value of $4,993,418.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 279,761 shares of company stock valued at $13,379,692 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC lifted its position in GMS by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after buying an additional 857,486 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GMS by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after buying an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 31.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after buying an additional 458,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after buying an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

