GNY Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, GNY has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $73.03 million and $164,581.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

