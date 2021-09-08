Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.14. 41,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,387. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

