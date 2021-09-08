Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 3.1% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.49. 497,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

