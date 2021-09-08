Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 161.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 30,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,552. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.