Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 391,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,333,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

