good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) PT Set at C$2.15 by Pi Financial

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$2.15 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 136.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get good natured Products alerts:

Shares of GDNP stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.91. 408,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,780. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$197.58 million and a PE ratio of -14.92. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.