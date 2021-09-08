good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.10

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.10 and traded as low as C$0.92. good natured Products shares last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 450,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$201.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.25.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

