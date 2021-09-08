GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 145,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $6,045,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 100 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53.

GDRX traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. 1,475,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup lifted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.