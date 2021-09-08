GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Financial Survey

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.32) N/A GoodRx $550.70 million 28.69 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -41.60

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -371.34% -232.56% GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53

Mawson Infrastructure Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $47.47, suggesting a potential upside of 18.84%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than GoodRx.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats GoodRx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

