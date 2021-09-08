Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $1,067,594.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 413.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.