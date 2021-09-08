G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Trading Up 0.3%

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 5,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 28,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 206,329 shares in the last quarter. 39.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

