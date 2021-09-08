Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given New C$100.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.33.

Shares of TSE:GRT.UN traded up C$1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$93.35. 79,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.48. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$71.66 and a 52-week high of C$93.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.47.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

