Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.66

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$92.66 and last traded at C$92.57, with a volume of 13483 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRT.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$87.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

