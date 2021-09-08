Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.17. 107,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 220,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Gratomic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

