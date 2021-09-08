Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Shares Up 0.7%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shares shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.39. 3,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 21,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Great Wall Motor in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.