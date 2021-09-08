Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 28,747 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,747 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $20,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after buying an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Shares of BLL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. 99,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,092. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

