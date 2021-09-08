GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.47

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 61839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in GreenSky by 223.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $2,855,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after purchasing an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

