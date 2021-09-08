Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.83.

Several research firms recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Greif by 60.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Greif by 2.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 46.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 4.5% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

