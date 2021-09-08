Grid+ (GRID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,550.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $12.32 million and $3,550.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

