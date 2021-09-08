Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.80 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Grin has a market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.65 or 0.07570447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.37 or 0.01433179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00393781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00127234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.84 or 0.00583389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.02 or 0.00575156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.00334613 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 83,193,840 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

