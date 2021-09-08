Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.53 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.46 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.18 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $157.68 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $82.35 and a twelve month high of $181.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 96.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 45.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 25.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 75.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

