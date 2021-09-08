Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) Tops One Day Volume of $392.00

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $870,797.25 and approximately $392.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.00730058 BTC.

About Grumpy.finance

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

