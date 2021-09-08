Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

ASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Comerica Bank raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 30,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASR opened at $188.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

