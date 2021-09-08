Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Trading Up 0.3%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.46 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

About Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

