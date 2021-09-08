Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.65

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $14.00. Guild shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The company has a market cap of $855.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 33.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 123,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

