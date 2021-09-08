Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Raised to GBX 195

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

LON:GKP traded up GBX 1.91 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 187.91 ($2.46). 521,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,939. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 174.69. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of £401.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

