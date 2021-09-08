GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,845 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.82. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.